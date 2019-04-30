SOLD! Mahwah's River Palm Terrace Has New Owners

Top-rated steakhouse River Palm Terrance in Mahwah has been sold, broker Barry Bielat of Bielat Santore & Company announced .

The restaurant, located at the corner of Routes 17 and 202 in Mahwah, trinity of River Palm Steak Houses. The other locations are in Fair Lawn and Edgewater, New Jersey.

New owners Patriot Gjonbalaj and Frank Gashi come with more than 30 years of career training and New York City experience.

They intend on operating River Palm Terrace as a classic New York steak house and enhance the business through strategic and timely changes, the firm said.

Prior to their purchase of the River Palm Terrace, both Gjonbalaj and Gashi were managing the infamous Il Mulino Prime Restaurant located at 331 West Broadway in Manhattan. They also worked together as manager and head captain at Scalinatella Restaurant at 201 East 61st Street in Manhattan.

Immediate changes include a new bar menu, complete with a mixologist to design and serve-up specialty drinks to be paired with the newly-created bar food menu.

River Palm Terrace is located at 209 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah.

Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m; Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m; Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.