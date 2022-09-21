Shuttered Lord & Taylor Store Could Become Bustling Downtown For This North Jersey Town

The shuttered Lord & Taylor store in one North Jersey township is in the process of being transformed into a vibrant and bustling downtown area.

The department store's owner, HBC, along with Streetworks Development, presented their plan for the 73,000-square-foot space and municipal lots known as "One Westfield Place" at the Westfield council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Mayor Shelley Brindle said the project could be historic, and is the culmination of more than three years of collaboration and community input. Brindle noted an increased urgency to revitalize the downtown after the longtime department store closed in 2020.

HBC and Streetworks Development have been working with township officials and residents since 2019 to come up the development plan proposed this week, which according to NJ Advance Media includes:

The proposed development, One Westfield Place, will have 310,000 square feet of office space; 27,000 square feet of street-level retail and about 240 residential units -- 154 apartments for people 55 and older, 69 market rate and 17 affordable housing apartments.

"The proposal from HBC l Streetworks Development is just the beginning of a conversation, not a final presentation," the mayor said.

A redevelopment plan will be put together in conjunction with Westfield's planning and zoning boards. But first, additional public input is needed, NJ.com says.

