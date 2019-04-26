Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Family's Prayers Answered For Critically Injured Tenafly Boy, 12, Hit By Pickup
Real Estate

Rooftop Infinity Pool, Observation Deck To Open At JFK Airport

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
JFK's new infinity pool and observation deck at the TWA Hotel overlooks one of the airport's largest runways with views to Jamaica Bay.
JFK's new infinity pool and observation deck at the TWA Hotel overlooks one of the airport's largest runways with views to Jamaica Bay. Photo Credit: Courtesy: Gerber Group

If you needed a reason to stop flying out of Newark, check out the infinity pool, bar and observation deck coming to JFK.

The new amenities will debut May 15 on top of the airport's new 512-room TWA Hotel and stay open all year long.

The 63-by-20 foot pool and the 10,000-square-foot observation deck overlook 4L/22R, one of the airport's largest runways, with views all the way to Jamaica Bay.

Inspired by the infinity edge pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France, the swimming spot has a beach entry and underwater seating, becoming a "pool-cuzzi" in winter (heating up to 100 degrees).

The bar menu boasts aviation-themed cocktails and food options. The hotel's Sunken Lounge gives guests a front-row seat to the runway as well.

The Sunken Lounge at the TWA Hotel.

Check out the TWA Hotel and all of its amenities here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.