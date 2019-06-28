Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Real Estate

'RHONJ' Cast Member Leaves Franklin Lakes For Nevada: 'Not The Armpit Of The Earth'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Chris have left their Franklin Lakes home for Nevada.
Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Chris have left their Franklin Lakes home for Nevada. Photo Credit: Jacqueline Laurita Instagram/Zillow

Jacqueline Laurita, out.

The original "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member whose Franklin Lakes mansion is facing foreclosure has left the Garden State for Nevada with husband Chris.

"I’m sure going to miss New Jersey and all of the people who have made it so special for me and my family," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

"We have SO many incredible memories here that we will cherish forever! I thank you all! I was born here, left and returned, only to leave again! NJ is not the armpit of the earth after all! 😘 It’s beautiful and so are most of the people in it! We’ll be back to visit!"

Chris Laurita purchased the Water View Drive home for $1.7 million in 2001, property records show. It's been on and off the market since 2014, and is now listed at $1.85 million -- down $100,000 since last month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.