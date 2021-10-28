Contact Us
Public Invited To Tour 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' House On Halloween

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house Photo Credit: Flickr user greg2600 (inset)/Google Maps

New Jersey's "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house is getting in the holiday spirit.

The Freehold home that recently hit the real estate market is having an open house and inviting trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 64 E. Main St. house played the Westbridge, MA home on the show featuring Melissa Joan Hart and talking cat Salem.

The $1.95 million Victorian home is listed as a commercial building with two move-in-ready office/mix use spaces. 

