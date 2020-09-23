PHOTOS: Saddle River Mansion With Greenhouse, Backyard Oasis Listed At $9.8M

If you're in the market for a 20,000-square-foot home with a movie theater, greenhouse and in-ground pool, this Saddle River mansion could be for you.

The two-story home at 1 Alford Dr. has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial baths, a three-car garage, two-story foyer and more.

The sprawling home has a formal dining room as well as a modern, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area and family room with fireplace.

The first floor master suite has a luxurious master bathroom with double sinks, a dressing area and two walk-in closets.

The laundry and game rooms are located on the second floor, along with four other bedroom suites and full baths.

The basement boasts an exercise room, home theater, rec room with fireplace and wet bar, bedroom suite, wine cellar and tasting room.

In the backyard find a pond, covered patio areas, large in-ground pool, cabanas and a formal garden.

