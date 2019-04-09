Contact Us
PHOTOS: RHONJ Cast Member Lists Franklin Lakes Mansion For Third Time

Will the third time be the charm for Chris and Jacqueline Laurita?
Will the third time be the charm for Chris and Jacqueline Laurita? Photo Credit: Jacqueline Laurita INSTAGRAM/NJMLS

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member has listed her Franklin Lakes mansion for the third time since 2014.

The custom-built Water View Drive home hit the market on Saturday for $1.95 million, according to the Zillow listing.

Laurita and her husband, Christopher Laurita, purchased the property for $1.72 million in 2001, property records show.

They listed the house in January 2014 for $2.85 million, and again in August 2017 for $2.3 million, NorthJersey.com says .

Features include a two-story entry foyer and library, six bedrooms and master suite with two walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub and shower, finished basement and more.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF NJMLS

Click here for Zillow listing.

