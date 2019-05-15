Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Look Inside $36M Alpine Mansion, Most Expensive NJ Listing

Cecilia Levine
The Stone Mansion on Frick Drive in Alpine.
The Stone Mansion on Frick Drive in Alpine. Photo Credit: Zillow Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty

The "Stone Mansion" in Alpine is back on the market and for $36 million, it could be yours.

The Frick Drive mansion first hit the market at $68 million in 2010, just four years after it was built by real estate investor Richard Kurtz, the CEO of Kamson Corp. It's been on and off the market ever since.

The 30,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing in all of New Jersey, NJ.com reports.

The home has almost any amenity you could want: Ballroom, martini parlor, his and her libraries, formal living and dining rooms, art galleries, wine tasting rooms and 12 bedroom suites.

The mansion has an elevator, a saltwater pool, pool house, tennis court, heated driveway and more.

"Nothing quite like it," the Zillow listing says. Click here for photos.

Stone Mansion: Pool

