PHOTOS: 'Dancing With The Stars' Ballroom Bad Boy Lists Fort Lee Home

The "bad boy of the ballroom" from "Dancing with the Stars" has listed his Fort Lee home for $2 million, Zillow says.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy purchased his 5,200-square-foot home for more than $1.8 million in 2013, property records show.

The Ukrainian-American Latin–ballroom champion, choreographer, and instructor first appeared on ABC's "DWTS" for Season 2. He stayed on for 17 seasons as a competing professional and made it to the final round five times.

Chmerkovskiy won his first title in May 2014 dancing with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

His Crescent Way home, managed by Ridgeco Propoerties, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large finished basement.

Click here for the complete listing.

