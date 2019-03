A 6,800-square-foot contemporary home is on the market in Saddle River.

The Fox Hedge Road home is listed at nearly $2.5 million and has been on Zillow for 41 days.

The home has an open floor plan and features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an 800-bottle wine room, second floor entertainment wing with a gym, media room and more.

All photos courtesy of Zillow.

Click here for the complete listing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.