ON3: What You Need To Know About Clifton's Next Generation, Self-Contained Lifestyle Hub

A redevelopment group is working to transform the former Hoffmann-LaRoche campus in Passaic and Essex counties into a self-contained, next-generation lifestyle hub.

An L-shaped, luxury hotel complete with rooftop dining and views of the New York City skyline is the latest project slated for ON3, a 116-acre campus along Route 3 straddling the Clifton-Nutley boarder already home to several tenants .

"ON3 represents New Jersey’s largest contemplated redevelopment," according to redeveloper Prism Capital Partners, LLC , which you may recognize from its work on the landmark six-story warehouse-turned- The Parkway Lofts along the Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield.

"The vision for ON3’s future includes a world-class, mixed-use setting integrating office and R&D facilities, recreational, residential, hospitality and wellness options, as well as other uses.

"ON3 will serve as a showplace for the 'new urbanist' philosophy that is driving the suburban municipalities to redesign their downtowns and commercial corridors for 24/7 convenience living."

The first project was the new Hackensack-Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University. After that came a biofabrication company in a 73,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art laboratory.

Most recently, Ralph Lauren has signed a building lease on On3, moving its New Jersey hub to 100 Metro Boulevard supported by a $33 million Grow NJ grant.

The $20 million infrastructure project will culminate during the second quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Clifton's City Council still needs to approve a change that will permit the two hotels approved by the Planning Board on the 11-acre tract along Route 3 for the hotel to move forward, NorthJersey.com reports.

The name of the proposed hotel has not been revealed, but will include approximately 250 units for traditional and extended stay, the article says.

Two zoning changes are still needed for the hotel near Route 3.

On3's principal, Eugene Diaz, said the hotel will be a key acquisition for the company as a self-contained community for employees, complete with bike baths and driverless cars or trams, the media outlet reports.

"With the proposed well-balanced mix of uses, the ON3 redevelopment will effortlessly blend the urban and suburban for the ultimate environment to live, work, learn and play—all right here ON3," its website says.

The hotel will form an L-shape and boast a restaurant (on the roof!), pool, workout facility and more.

Prism Capital Partners is also working on redevelopment projects in West Orange, Parsippany, Morristown, Middletown and Hoboken.

