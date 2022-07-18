ON3 Flagship Tower Sells For Whopping $132 Million

A massive office tower on a Nutley campus has sold for $137 million, Prism Capital Partners announced last week.

The 300,000-square-foot tower is located at 200 Metro Blvd., and is part of the ON3 mixed-use campus that straddles Nutley and Clifton. It's served as Eisai Inc.’s corporate headquarters since 2020, following a renovation.

Prism acquired the former Hoffmann-LaRoche research campus on Route 3 in 2016 and repurposed it, dubbing it "ON3." The real estate development firm reportedly has more expansion plans.

The building was purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald, and is NJ's largest suburban office deal of the year, Jersey Digs reports.

