A North Jersey strip mall home to a Stop & Shop has sold for $47 million, Jersey Digs reports.

The owner of the Essex Mall on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell was represented by CBRE Group, Inc., who also procured the buyer, Milbrook Properties, the outlet said.

Millbrook has properties along the East Coast, including nine in New Jersey.

