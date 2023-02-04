North Jersey Compound With Barn, Tennis Courts Selling For $5.399

Looking for more space? A stunning compound spanning nearly 13,000 square feet is up for sale in Mendham.

The six-bedroom and 10-bathroom home at 3 Winston Farm Ln. is described on Zillow as an “impeccable all-brick Georgian colonial” built in 1991.

The property sits on more than five acres and has undergone millions of dollars’ worth of renovations and improvements by its current owners, resulting in all sorts of artsy and unique customizations like a climate-controlled barn, a pool and pool house, a home theater, a wine cellar, a game room, and even a golf simulator.

Other amenities include five fireplaces, two laundry rooms, handcrafted art lamps with LED lighting, an outdoor fountain and a summer kitchen.

The property, listed at $5,399,000, can even be sold fully furnished and sits in one of the best school districts in the state. The listing agent is Arlene Gorman Gonnella of Weichert Realtors.

Click here to view the complete Zillow listing.

