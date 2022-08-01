NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Store Among Dozens Closing

Nearly 40 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in February, according to a new report from USA Today. Among them, one in New Jersey.

Liquidation sales are underway at the 37 stores, including the one on River Road in Edgewater, the outlet says.

Last June, the company announced it would be closing 200 stores over the next two years. Locations in Jersey City, Howell, and Rockaway were some of the first to go.

Click here for more from USA Today.

