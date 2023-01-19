Newly-Built Bergen Home With Theater, Pool Listed At $3.5M

Looking to upgrade your abode? A newly-built mansion featuring a home theater, an in-ground pool, and a wine-tasting room is for sale in Bergen County for $3.5M.

The 10,000-square-foot Franklin Lakes property at 615 Vermeulen Pl. is described as an “architectural masterpiece that connects friends and family while redefining luxury living” with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

The contemporary open-floor design by Ariella Horwtiz features cathedral ceilings in the entry foyer and a conservatory with a dual gas fireplace.

It also has a built-in espresso bar, a wine-tasting room, and a massive pantry to “bring out your inner chef.”

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

