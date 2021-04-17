Mister Rogers' Former Pennsylvania Home Listed At $850K

Mister Rogers' former Pittsburg home that recently hit the market at $850,000, but according to its Zillow listing is under contract.

Realtor.com says 3,700-square-foot home at 5381 Northumberland St., is for sale.

The Squirrel Hill home was occupied by Fred Rogers and his wife, Joanne, during the late 1950s and 1960s, according to a newsletter from Rollins College -- Rogers' alma mater.

The Squirrel Hill home features 5 beds, 3.5 baths and is "drenched in shimmering sunlight from the many windows," according to its Zillow listing, last updated on April 15.

"Two sets of French doors adorn the spacious living room that opens onto the front porch," the listing reads. "The calming wall colors and painted molding offer an ideal place to relax, entertain and the high ceilings and large openings on the first floor create space and flow."

The house features a large dining room complete with a "unique library of shelves," a renovated eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a master suite on the 3rd floor -- which is also home to a family/exercise room.

Click here for more photos of the home.

