Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis Going For $2.49M In North Jersey (PHOTOS)

A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century.

Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

"The current owners have lovingly renovated in the tradition of the original grandeur & architecture," the Zillow listing reads. "A magnificent freeform pool with waterfall, blue stone patios & fire-pit all surrounded by lush, mature landscaping truly gives resort vibes."

The home's interior has been expanded and renovated, featuring a gracious floor plan, high-end gourmet kitchen, French doors, light-filled rooms, a carriage house, and more, the listing says.

The listing agent is Maria Shammas of Tarvin Reatlors.

