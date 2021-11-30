Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Driver In Fatal Fiery Leonia Crash ID'd As Palisades Park Resident, 29
Real Estate

Massive Passaic County Industrial Complex Sells For $25.5 Million

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Aerial view of the industrial complex in Clifton.
Aerial view of the industrial complex in Clifton. Photo Credit: Kassin Sabbagh Realty (with permission)

A massive two-building industrial complex in Passaic County has been sold by its original family owners for a whopping $25.5 million, TheRealDeal reports.

Toronto-based asset manager Brookfield closed on the deal to purchase Marino Plazas I and II on Kingsland Avenue in Clifton, which comprise a respective 57,000 and 68,000 square feet, the outlet reports citing familiar sources.

The deal is one of Brookfield’s several recent efforts to expand their Garden State presence, which now includes two dozen assets totaling 5.2 million square feet, the report says.

With a lease rate of about 90 percent, the complex is home to major retailers like Verizon and brings in an annual rent of nearly $1.5 million, according to the report.

Click here for the full story from TheRealDeal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.