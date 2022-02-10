Mansion Of Former NJ Actress Listed At $3.5 Million (LOOK INSIDE)

The home of an actress famous in the 1800s has hit the real estate market at nearly $3.5 million.

The waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, was at one point home to Lotta Crabtree, according to its Zillow listing.

Crabtree was "the most celebrated actress in America during the California gold rush," and used the Edgemere Avenue home as her summer house near Hotel Breslin, Prominent Properties listing agent Robin Dora writes.

The home was apparently built by Crabtree's mom in 1885, and called "Attol Tryst," which is Lotta spelled backwards.

The Queen Anne-style home has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, and was designed by Frank Furness. It boasts nine fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, billiards room, and has 400 feet of waterfront with a cabana.

