Luxury Apartments, American Diner With Twist Coming To Downtown Hackensack

A 106-unit apartment building touting a new farm-to-table restaurant concept are coming to Downtown Hackensack.

The project at 240 Main St. is by developer Capodagli Property Co., and known as "Meridia on Main."

The units, ranging from 600 to 1,000 square feet, were available for leasing last spring.

Meridia on Main

Meridia on Main

Meridia on Main

The Cap Diner, the first restaurant concept within the "Cap Hospitality" platform, will be opening in January 2020, according to its Facebook page.

The eatery will have the feel of a 195s American diner with a modern farm-to-table twist.

Capodagli Property Co. also owns Meridia Metro, another residential development at 100 State St., and more than a dozen other properties across North Jersey.

Studios and one- and- two-bedroom apartments range from $1,650 to $2,450 a month.

Click here for more on Meridia on Main and the Cap Diner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.