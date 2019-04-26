LOOK INSIDE: Price Of Englewood's Gloria Crest Drops From $39M To $9.99M

The price of Englewood's Gloria Crest mansion has been slashed by nearly 75 percent, Zillow shows.

The N. Woodland Street home that dates back to the 1920s was first listed at $39 million in 2013. Now prospective buyers can have the "Englewood White House" for just $9.99 million.

This is the fifth time the price has been dropped on the 24,000-square-foot home, the New York Post reports.

The house was on its way to a foreclosure auction over an unpaid $5 million mortgage in 2017, when owner Edward Turen (CEO of Control Equity Group) took out loans on the mansion for more than it was worth, the article says.

Click here for a video tour.

