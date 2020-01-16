Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Third Fire In 38 Months Ravages Garden Center Greenhouse In Paramus (VIDEO)
LOOK INSIDE: Alpine Mansion Built By R&B Singer Sells For $3M After Decade On The Market

Cecilia Levine
Ronald Isely and the Allison Road home that recently sold for $3 million after a decade on the market.
Ronald Isely and the Allison Road home that recently sold for $3 million after a decade on the market.

An Alpine mansion formerly owned by a member of well-known musical group "The Isley Brothers" sold for $3 million after nearly 10 years on the market.

The Allison Road home has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on two acres of land.

It boasts a four-car garage, marble fireplaces, two master suites, a guest suite and more.

The home was built by Ronald Isley, a member of the hit R&B musical group, who lived in Teaneck while the home was constructed. Ronald and his wife Margaret owned the home but never lived in it.

https://www.beyderco.com/listing/49allison/

A federal bankruptcy judge ordered the house, and four others owned by Isley family members, be sold to pay back taxes in 1989. It sold to Alpine's Albert Carmel for $1.6 million that year.

In 2006, Ronald Isley was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion.

Want more on the Isley Brothers in Bergen County? Click here for a NorthJersey.com article.

