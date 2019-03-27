Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

LOOK INSIDE: 45 Luxury Paramus Apartments Hit Real Estate Market

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Fifty58 is located on Midland Avenue in Paramus.
Fifty58 is located on Midland Avenue in Paramus. Photo Credit: Fifty58

Fifty58 has brought 45 luxury apartment units to Midland Avenue in Paramus, thanks to a change in zoning laws.

The apartment complex is the first to open under the new law that brings residential buildings to the borough's retail corridors.

Two-bedroom units are available for yearly leases, ranging from $2,995 to $4,700 per month. Building features include a rooftop lounge, balcony, barbecue/grill, clubhouse, gym, multi-use room, two-story lobby and more.

Below photos by Stacy Esser Group:

Click here to apply or look inside.

