LOOK INSIDE: 45 Luxury Paramus Apartments Hit Real Estate Market

Fifty58 has brought 45 luxury apartment units to Midland Avenue in Paramus, thanks to a change in zoning laws.

The apartment complex is the first to open under the new law that brings residential buildings to the borough's retail corridors.

Two-bedroom units are available for yearly leases, ranging from $2,995 to $4,700 per month. Building features include a rooftop lounge, balcony, barbecue/grill, clubhouse, gym, multi-use room, two-story lobby and more.

Below photos by Stacy Esser Group:

Click here to apply or look inside.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.