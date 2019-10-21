Inside Bergen County's 5 Most Expensive Homes

Mahwah or Alpine? Take your pick.

The five most expensive residential listings in Bergen County are in the township and the borough, according to Zillow listings.

Of the five, the least expensive is on the market for almost $15.1 million, and the most is at $36 million.

Take a look inside.

Alpine: 7 beds, 10 baths, 11,117 square feet, $15.088 million: The opulent French Estate in Rio Vista is ideal for entertaining, with nearly 2 acres of land, an outdoor patio and hand-painted murals throughout the sprawling house.

12 The Esplanade, Alpine

Mahwah: 4 beds, 6 baths, 10,800 square feet, $16.74 million: The house was custom-built in 2009 and sits on 4.29 acres. Sitting on a cul-de-sac with a view of the Ramapo Mountains, the 3-level smart house has an elevator, two second-floor wings for future bedroom suites, a heated driveway and more.

10 Farmstead Road, Mahwah

Alpine: 8 beds, 14 baths, 22,000 square feet, $17.999 million: An indoor pool, stucco and limestone exteriors and so much more, this house is on the former Frick Estate, once the home of Henry Clay Frick II, the grandson of great American industrialist Henry Clay Frick.

10 Frick Drive, Alpine

Mahwah, 10 beds, 14 baths,9,528 square feet, $29.5 million: This English estate sits on more than 43 acres and offers a 20-stall barn, indoor riding area, soccer/football field, basketball court, outdoor infinity pool, massage room, gym and more.

200 Stabled Way, Mahwah

Alpine: 12 beds, 17 baths, unknown square feet, $36 million: The "American Masterpiece" was at one point among the most expensive homes in the U.S. The owners were seeking $68 million for it nearly a decade ago.

1 Frick Drive, Alpine

