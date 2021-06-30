Iconic Montclair Jazz Club 'Trumpets' Sold To Developer For $1.2M

Longtime Montclair jazz club Trumpets sold last April to a North Jersey real estate firm for $1.2 million after two years on the market, Montclair Local reports.

Located across from the Walnut Street train station, the 6 Depot Sq. building was purchased by Hanini Group of Newark, according to the outlet.

The developers plan to turn the facility into a restaurant with outdoor dining, a cafe, double the two apartments on the property, the outlet said. The liquor license was not included with the purchase, Montclair Local reports.

Trumpets opened in 1985 and was purchased by Kristine Massari and Enrico Granafei in 1999. The pair announced the final concert would be held Sept. 28, 2019.

Hanini Group has completed more than $300 million in development projects.

"Committed to vibrant cities and towns, Hanini Group maintains strong dedication to producing high-end spaces with the latest amenities, while preserving historical integrity when working with older properties," its website says.

Click here for the full Montclair Local story.

