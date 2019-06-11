Iconic Hoboken Diner May Be Demolished, Rebuilt As Part Of Development: Report

For generations the Malibu Diner on 14th Street in Hoboken served as its unofficial gateway, especially to those who streamed in from throughout New Jersey to sample the square-mile-city's famed nightlife.

Now, big changes may be afoot for the iconic eatery, which has been in business under various names since the early 1940s.

The owners of the small plot where the diner and a 25-space parking lot now sit have submitted plans to demolish it and replace it with a mixed-use development, Jersey Digs reported Wednesday.

The diner would be "reinstalled" on the ground floor of the development, alongside 1,400 square feet of retail space, according to a proposal submitted to the city's planning board.

The new structure would stand five stories tall and would contain 23 housing units as well as an indoor parking garage.

The planning board last month asked the developers to submit more information before they vote to accept or reject the plan.

