Garden State Plaza Reveals Overhaul Plan

The Westfield Garden State Plaza that many shoppers have come to know and love could have a very different look.

The mall's owners recently revealed a plan to repurpose three vacant spaces at the mall and bring a new downtown to Paramus, according to an exclusive report by NorthJersey.com and the USA Today Network.

A redevelopment of the mall's former J.C. Penney, Uniqlo and freestanding Best Buy will kick off the project as the first phase, the report says.

Three acres of green space connecting the mall to the residential building -- to be constructed on a Paramus Road parking lot -- will be one of the biggest changes, the NorthJersey.com reports.

New features will include:

20 new retail tenants

mixed-use residential complex

public park with restored Sprout Brook

seasonal hockey rink

upscale hotel (possible)

Details to the project's proposal are expected to be unveiled next year, and will hopefully be followed by a review process in which residents can provide feedback.

