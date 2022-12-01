CVS Shutters Central Jersey Store Amid Plan To Close Hundreds

CVS Health has closed one of its New Jersey stores as part of a broader plan to shutter 900 stores by 2024.

The company’s only store in Metuchen, located at 45 Pearl St. closed on Dec. 28, according to several reports.

“All prescriptions will be seamlessly transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 913 Oak Tree Ave. in South Plainfield, which is less than 4 miles away, ensuring that pharmacy customers continue to have uninterrupted access to service," the company said in a statement.

CVS Health will be closing 900 stores across the US in the next three years, the company announced in November

Approximately 300 stores will close each year for the next three years, said the drug store chain.

