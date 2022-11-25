Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)

A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million.

The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.

The Denison Drive home features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a grand two-story entrance foyer, billiards room, a music room, the piano played by Stevie Wonder, an oversized pool, fully outfitted cabana and more.

The home also has a courtyard with a massive fountain, gardens, 12-car garage, theater and gym.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

