Barn Gets New Life As $1.79M NJ Home

A barn from the mid-1800s has hit New Jersey's real estate market with a stunning new look and dozens of acres of farmland.

Priced at $1,799,000, 184 Lamington Rd. in Tewksbury Township is described as a “creative approach to Green building” following its restructuring into a single-family home with an inlaw suite between 2003 and 2006, the listing says.

The 4,721-square-foot property has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a central mezzanine, two fireplaces, a sunroom, vaulted ceilings, upgraded mechanics, and even its own library.

Decorative touches include original hand-hewn beams, antique recycled wood trim, copper handrails for the spiral staircase, and double French doors.

As for outdoor amenities, the property sits on 41 acres of farm-assessed land “held in two contiguous lots of open rolling fields, hedgerows and woodland,” the listing says.

