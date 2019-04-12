Contact Us
Another Apartment Tower Proposed For Newark's Ironbound: Report

Paul Milo
An 11-story apartment building has been proposed for Newark's Ironbound neighborhood.
An 11-story apartment building has been proposed for Newark's Ironbound neighborhood.

A recent legal decision affecting zoning regulations may have paved the way for the construction of an 11-story apartment building in Newark's Ironbound neighborhood, Jersey Digs magazine reported Thursday.

The building, which would stand 125 feet tall and contain 133 housing units, would be located near McWhorter and Bruen streets at the Supreme Ink site.

The structure would become part of a mini-skyline sprouting up in the East Ward neighborhood between the Northeast Corridor train line and the Passaic River. Much of the recent high-rise development has been concentrated near the train tracks and Penn Station.

