$70M Land Deal Finalized For Jersey City Redevelopment Project

A Jersey City redevelopment project is one step closer to breaking ground since the $70 million land sale was finalized last month.

Represented by GRID Real Estate, The Albanese Organization is planning on bringing 670 residential units to the 1.83-acre parcel at 286 Cole St., which had previously been included in Hoboken Brownstone Company’s redevelopment project.

Groundbreaking is set for Q1 of 2023.

"The Albanese team has designed a world-class mixed-use property that will be a welcomed addition to the Downtown/Hoboken residential market," says Bob Antonicello, of Grid Real Estate Advisors.

The rendering of the building was completed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve and features two separate high-rises: One 21 stories all, another 14, Jersey Digs reports. The rest of the project is comprised of seven, five-story sections, the real estate website says.

The building will apparently feature a pool, play area, fire pit lounge, BBQ area and more on the sixth floor, with another similar set up on the eighth floor.

