$100 Million Indoor Waterpark To Break Ground At Showboat Atlantic City

A non-gambling, family-friendly attraction is coming to Atlantic City.

The groundbreaking ceremony on ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City will be held on Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Showboat's owner and CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., Bart Blastein, announced the news in a press release this week, touting the development as the largest indoor waterpark in the world.

The 103,000-square-foot waterpark is a $100 million project and will have a lazy river, pools, shopping, party rooms, lounge areas, and waterslides.

