Read The Heartbreaking Joint Obit For NJ Man, Wife Of 54 Years Killed In Crash

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the Ronkonkoma couple left this world the same way they lived in it: side by side.

Suffolk County Police said the couple was driving through their town around 11:20 a.m. when their Subaru Forester crossed into the eastbound lane of Peconic Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. Walter, 83, was behind the wheel. Margaret, 75, was in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They had been married 54 years.

The two first crossed paths on separate ski trips decades ago, where a chance meeting turned into what family described in their joint obituary on the Moloney Funeral Home website as “love at first sight.” They married in 1971, beginning a life together marked by devotion to one another, their children, and their community.

Butch served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964, a role he carried with pride. Margaret brought warmth and humor to every gathering. Friends and family say their home was always open, whether for a meal, a kind word, or a helping hand.

Margaret and Butch are survived by their children Dorene (Ben), Sean (Heather), and Mark (Silvana), and their grandchildren Tyler, Connor, and McKenna; Kyla, Logan, and Hayden; and Jaxon.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moloney Family Funeral Homes, 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cure HHT or Saving Grace Animals for Adoption, causes close to their hearts.

Click here for the complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.