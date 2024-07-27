Rare Westward Moving Storm System Will Start Unsettled Stretch: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Clouds will increase on Sunday, July 28 following a mainly sunny start, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, as the system nears, according to the National Weather Service.

"An area of low pressure will form about halfway between the US coast and Bermuda later this weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Skies will become overcast during the evening, and it will remain mostly cloudy on Monday, July 29.

As the system backs in, it will become breezy, with rough surf and rip currents along the coast.

"As the system arrives on Monday, areas from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts and Maine will experience a period of showers and locally gusty winds," AccuWeather.com says.

From the afternoon into the evening, scattered showers and storms will occur, especially in areas farther south and near the coast.

Both Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, will be partly sunny days, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and new chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

