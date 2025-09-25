'Rare Star:' Architect, Jersey City Dad Erik Verboon Dies Suddenly

"He was the love of my life and the most devoted father to Arjen and Bram,” Michelle wrote on the fundraiser, which had raised $54,615 as of press time.

“One of his greatest wishes was to give our children the best education and opportunities for their future. In his honor, I am creating this fund to help support their school tuition and future college expenses.”

According to LinkedIn, Verboon earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati in 2003 and a master’s degree in product architecture and engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 2007. Public records show Verboon was a resident of Jersey City.

Verboon was the co-founder of Walter P. Moore's New York office and served as Director of the Enclosure Engineering practice, the website says. He led the company’s national Enclosure Engineering team, bringing expertise in high-performance and complex façade systems, including double-skin façades, composite structures, and custom unitized enclosures, according ot the firm.

Verboon also taught enclosure design at Pratt Institute, Columbia GSAPP, University of Pennsylvania, and Stevens Institute of Technology. He served on Best of Design juries and spoke frequently at Facades+ events, according to a published report in "The Architect’s Newspaper."

“There are only a handful of people in this world who truly shine with a bright, unmistakable light," the report says, quoting AN CEO and creative director, Diana Darling.

"Erik Verboon was one of those rare stars. Perhaps he was running too fast—always everywhere, to everyone, giving so much of himself. I had the privilege of knowing Erik for more than 20 years, from his early days and connection with Pratt and the beginnings of Facades+.”

Click here to donate to Michelle Verboon's GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.