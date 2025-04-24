Rare Planetary Alignment To Create 'Smiley Face' In Sky With Moon: Here's When

The final major astronomical event of April will feature the moon shining alongside Venus, Saturn, and Mercury, according to AccuWeather.

The event is set to unfold before daybreak on Friday, April 25, giving early risers across North America their best chance to catch the rare celestial gathering.

The crescent moon is expected to act as the "smile" in the formation, with Venus and Saturn positioned as the "eyes" in what some are calling a celestial "smiley face."

But the viral nickname may be a bit of a stretch for skywatchers in North America. The objects will be spaced farther apart than a typical smiley might suggest, with the lineup also tilted at an angle, says AccuWeather.

It's being billed as a one-time-only event — making it a rare chance for skywatchers to catch the moon and three neighboring planets sharing the same stage.

Unlike some alignments that unfold over several nights, this one is expected to be fleeting.

Those hoping to catch the best view will need to wake up well before sunrise and find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Although the moon and planets will be visible without the help of a telescope, spotting Mercury could prove challenging due to its low placement near the horizon and faint glow.

The viral "smiley face" nickname first emerged on social media, with the crescent moon positioned as the smiling mouth and Venus and Saturn representing the eyes.

But the positioning of the three planets may not deliver a perfect portrait of the playful image that nickname implies — particularly for viewers in North America, where the alignment will be spread out and angled.

If cloud cover or a snoozed alarm keeps skywatchers from catching the lineup, there will be another chance to spot the moon near Venus and Saturn next month. That event is set for Friday, May 23, though it will also favor early risers and night owls.

