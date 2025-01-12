Partly Cloudy 35°

SHARE

Rare Grocery-Anchored Deal: Bergen County Shopping Center Sells For $17M

A 71,650-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center in Bergen County has been sold for $17 million, according to Marcus & Millichap, the brokerage that assisted in the sale

Starbucks along Kinderkamack Road in River Edge.

Starbucks along Kinderkamack Road in River Edge.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Ridgemont Shopping Center attracted significant interest, with more than 20 offers from investors, highlighting its prime location and tenant mix, the firm said.

The property, anchored by Lidl, is home to 12 national and regional tenants, including Staples, Chase Bank, and Starbucks, at 169-199 Kinderkamack Road.

Marcus & Millichap’s Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero, and John Moroz, along with Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty, represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“It’s extremely rare to see grocery-anchored shopping centers come to market in New Jersey, especially the dominant center in one of Bergen County’s most attractive towns,” said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director of investments at Marcus & Millichap. “It’s no surprise there was tremendous interest in this asset.”

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE