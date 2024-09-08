Rapping Hackensack Teacher Wrote His Own Line In New Canva Commercial

That's Nellie K. Parker teacher Toney Jackson, who even wrote his own line for the graphic design company's ad.

"They asked what big message I’d want to get across to my students if I only had one sentence," the fourth-grade teacher tells Daily Voice.

His answer?

"Put in your best effort and go for the A, but remember I want you to focus on growth over grades," Jackson says to a room full of students in the Canva commercial.

Jackson jumped at the opportunity to be in the Canva commercial when he saw that DS Casting, the same agency that hired him for a Windows commercial back in 2017, said they were looking for professionals in various fields to be in their new ad.

"Since I’m a big-time Canva user I was excited," said Jackson, who is in his 19th year with Hackensack Public Schools. "I went through an interview process with the casting company and then with Canva, and I was really excited when they selected me."

Using rhyming and poetry in the classroom isn't unusual for Jackson, 43, who made headlines in 2017 for doing just that. That was around the time he starred in the Windows 10 commercial, in which he also shared his rapping abilities.

“Welcome to fourth grade. Today will only be a short day. I’m Mr. Jackson. I like to laugh and of course play."

In the Windows commercial, Jackson says rapping is a great way to engage students. And he's determined to help other educators do so.

Jackson has been working on songs and videos for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), an American publisher of textbooks and teaching materials.

Back in June, Jackson presented at HMH's Model Schools conference. He also created content pieces for the Children’s Book Council for “Right to Read Day” and James Baldwin’s Birthday, and was featured in the get caught reading series.

Jackson says he'll look back on the filming of the Canva ad fondly as he was able to be himself in more ways than one.

"The best part about filming the commercial was interacting with the students/actors in the classroom," he said. "There were moments when it was quiet while we were waiting for direction, and I felt the urge to break the ice like it was an actual first day of school with a new class.

"I also love that I got to be myself, and that they showed a teacher using the arts to deliver a message of growth over grades wearing jeans."

As for Jackson's next project? He's working on a children’s book about "an important New Jersey hero," he said, and releasing his first music project since 2006, on Oct. 1.

Stay tuned. You can watch the Canva ad featuring Toney Jackson here and the behind the scenes footage here.

