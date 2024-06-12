Fair 69°

SHARE

Rapper Sexxy Redd Arrested After Newark Airport Brawl: Police

The rapper Sexyy Red was arrested at Newark Airport after a brawl broke out on the early morning of Saturday, June 8, authorities said.

Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red

 Photo Credit: Sexyy Red Instagram
Sam Barron

At 1:20 a.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at Gate 82 in Terminal C in the airport, Port Authority police said. Two people were found to have lacerations to their head, police said. 

Two members of Sexyy Red's entourage, Leslie Baptiste, a 36-year-old Miami resident and Carl Thompson, a 26-year-old Miami resident, were were arrested and charged with assault, while Sexyy Red a.k.a. Janae Wherry, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police said. 

The victims were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries. Being arrested didn't seem to slow Sexyy Red, a St. Louis native, down. 

Footage of the incident was shared by TMZ.

She made her scheduled appearance at "NXT Battleground" in Las Vegas, hosting the show. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE