Rapper Lil Uzi Falls In Love With Mini Pig At Bergen County Exotic Pet Store

The popular rapper, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, fell in love with a mini pig at NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi.

Uzi flew into Teterboro on Monday, July 15, according to the store's spokesperson Chris Rivera. He came to the pet shop specifically looking for a mini pig.

"We didn't have them at the time but a couple days passed and yesterday, the store manger reached out to Uzi's team because they just got some in," Rivera said.

Uzi, a Philadelphia native who turns 29 later this month, was at the store later that day sporting hot pink sunglasses and a neck pillow, and fell in love with the little girl instantly, Rivera said said.

He's a great, beautiful person who loves animals," Rivera said of the rapper. "He's very down to earth."

Video shows Uzi and his entourage interacting with a ferret, large snake, and other animals.

NJ Exotic Pets was founded in 2009 but moved into a 9,000-square-foot facility just off Route 17 during the pandemic. It markets itself as the largest exotic pet store in New Jersey.

Rivera says NJ Exotic Pets takes security seriously, especially for celebrities. "We never post when they are there in real time," he said, noting Uzi is a repeat customer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.