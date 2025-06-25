Ramsey HS Grad Youssef Nissan Dies, 25

Born in Ridgewood, Youssef graduated from Ramsey High School in 2018 and earned his psychology degree from Rowan University in 2023, his obituary reads.

"Youssef brought immeasurable joy, laughter, and light into the lives of everyone who knew him," the obituary continues. "From an early age, he was known for his adventurous spirit, his kind and compassionate heart, and his remarkable ability to make others feel truly seen, heard, and loved."

A GoFundMe campaign organized by close friend Gustavo Palacio had raised $10,000 as of press time to help with funeral costs.

“My hope is to help relieve some of the financial burden that his parents are facing during this incredibly difficult time,” Palacio wrote. “Thank you for your support, your kindness, and for helping honor Youssef’s memory.”

Youssef is survived by his parents, Yacoub Nissan of Wayne, Nada Eliya Wood, and stepfather George Wood of Ramsey; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

A private burial is scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, followed by a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Click here to view the campaign for Youssef's family and here for his complete obituary.

