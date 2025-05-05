Ralph Maltese, Former Ridgefield Resident and PA Teacher of the Year, Dies at 78

Ralph grew up in the Bronx with his brothers, Jimmy and Raymond. When he was 12 years old, his family moved to Ridgefield, NJ where Ralph helped his father rebuild their home. As a child, he loved reading and playing sports in the neighborhood with his friends. Family trips to the Catskills and Adirondack mountains kindled his lifelong love of nature, the outdoors, and history. Many of his colorful childhood experiences are documented in his memoir, "Mahogany Jim and the Nightcrawlers."

Although Ralph liked to describe himself self-deprecatingly as “a dumb kid from the Bronx,” he was anything but. He attended Villanova University, where he initially intended to study engineering. His love of the written word won out, and he graduated with a degree in English in 1968. As an opinion columnist for the student newspaper The Villanovan, Ralph argued in support of the civil rights movement and other issues of social justice. He attended Indiana University for his masters degree, where he met Polley. They were married on June 27, 1970 and shared a wonderful 55 years together.

Ralph dedicated his life to his family and teaching. He taught English at Abington High School in Abington, PA for 38 years. He was an early proponent of project-based learning and using technology in the classroom. In 2002, he was recognized as Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year. For Ralph, the most significant benefit of this honor was the opportunity to meet dedicated teachers from around the country and the world and to spread the “gospel” of quality teaching. Ralph also received a Fulbright Scholarship to study schools in Japan, where he became aware of the global commonalities of teaching.

He retired from teaching in 2008, but refused to rest on his laurels. He worked for the state of Pennsylvania’s Classrooms for the Future initiative as a technology consultant for 3 years. He also wrote three books about the art of teaching: "A Class Act," "Project Based Learning: 25 Projects for 21st Century Learning," and "Ten Streams, Ten Students."

Ralph exhibited a love of learning all of his life. He was an avid reader, mostly non-fiction books that ranged from history to philosophy to psychology. His love of learning extended to his passion for fly fishing, a hobby that he enjoyed sharing with friends and, of course, Polley, who accompanied him on many fishing adventures. His fishing travels brought him to Montana, Colorado, the Adirondacks, and local streams such as the Little Lehigh and the Yellow Breeches.

Ralph relished many other roles throughout his life including tee-ball coach, basketball ref, mentor, grillmaster, bartender, and Bruno—Santa’s number one elf. In 2016, he began a blog, "What’s Shaking?!," where he shared his experiences with Parkinson’s disease and observations on the absurdities of life with characteristic grace, humor, and insight.

Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Di Lello and James Maltese, and his grandson, Raymond Yang. He is survived by his beloved wife Polley Ott Maltese; children Christine (Theodore) Yang, Rebecca (Christopher) Farnham, James (Elsa) Maltese, and Meredith (Ronak) Sheth; grandchildren Daniel Yang, Sofia Yang, Layla Farnham, Joshua Farnham, and Olivia Sheth; and the many peanut-loving squirrels in his backyard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ralph’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Ralph leaves behind a legacy of loved ones and students whose lives have been forever touched by his love, passion, and dedication.

