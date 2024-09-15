Rally Protesting Israeli Real Estate Fair Planned In Teaneck

The rally, called "Palestine is Not For Sale," is scheduled for 12 p.m. outside of the township's municipal building.

The private real estate fair also has events planned in Long Island and Baltimore, as reported by NorthJersey.com. The article identifies the organizer as the group My Home in Israel.

The protest flier says only that the event is a call to action to "stop the Zionist pipeline from Teaneck to Palestine."

In March, protests were held outside of a Teaneck synagogue during a similar real estate event, where two arrests were made.

