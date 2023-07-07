'Rally Behind Russell:' Man Paralyzed In NJ Mountain Biking Accident Sees Outpour Of Support

Russell Trosterud of the Bronx was airlifted to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Morristown Medical Center after crashing into a tree while mountain biking at the Mountain Creek Ski Resort in Vernon on Saturday, June 17, his loving wife, Jessica, tells Daily Voice.

“He immediately knew something was wrong when he couldn't feel his legs,” reads a GoFundMe launched for the couple’s support.

Follow-up tests found that Russell had suffered a spinal injury in addition to nine broken ribs, two broken shoulder blades, two shattered vertebrae, and four broken lumbar transverse processes.

But it wasn’t until emergency surgery that the couple understood the true extent of Russell’s life-changing injuries:

“Russell's spine was severed at the T10 and T11 vertebrae and it was determined to be a COMPLETE spinal cord injury, meaning Russ will now be a paraplegic, losing all motor function and feeling from the waist down.”

After four days on a ventilator and a week in the ICU, Russ was moved to a step-down unit. Meanwhile, his and Jess’ families have been living in a nearby hotel with their dogs, Biggie Smalls and Lucy, as they navigate their next steps, says Jess, a devoted nurse who has put her job on hold to be by his side.

“With a resilient spirit, [Russ] has embraced his new reality, refusing to let his paralysis define him, and has been shocking his physical therapist!” reads the campaign, launched by Kari Kaufman. “He has been working through the pain of his extensive injuries, and just recently was able to sit up on his own long enough to see his dog Biggie in the lobby! Russ has been extremely positive and is ready to keep fighting on this road to recovery.”

What’s next? Russ and Jess are soon heading to Chicago for Russ to complete a four-month rehabilitation program at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, which Jess says is the number one facility in the country for spinal cord injury treatment.

The journey will consist of finding temporary housing close to the treatment center that will accommodate the couple’s two dogs. Afterward, an entirely new lifestyle awaits them.

“Completion of rehab offers its own set of adversities as they come back to NY and prepare for this new way of life,” reads the fundraiser. “Unable to return to their home and work life before the accident, they will need to relocate and find a handicap-accessible permanent home.”

Communities far and wide have come together to raise an astonishing $61,000 for Russ’ medical expenses, surpassing the campaign’s $60,000 goal in less than a week after its creation. A substantial portion of donations, Jess says, are coming from faithful followers of the couples’ true crime podcast, Wife of Crime.

“The community that we’ve built has really stepped up and they’re like, super supportive, it’s been awesome,” says Jess. “We were just so in awe of how our podcast community came together. And a lot of people from our neighborhood in the Bronx as well, a lot of people from there stepped up and donated too…It’s been really humbling, for sure, for both of us, to get this amount of support and well wishes, people were writing messages, it’s been really nice.”

The funds will be used for Russ’ ongoing medical expenses including mobility devices, occupational therapy, home modifications, assistive technology, medications, and other healthcare services.

But each dollar donated has more than a monetary value — it’s also a powerful symbol of strength, advocacy, and endless perseverance.

“Every donation, no matter the size, sends a powerful message of hope and love,” reads the campaign.

“We can't do it alone but we can do it together…please help us rally behind Russell and give him the best start to his new way of life!”

