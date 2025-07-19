Mostly Cloudy 81°

Raisins Recalled In NJ After Routine Testing

A popular brand of golden raisins has been recalled after routine state testing uncovered undeclared sulfites, posing a risk to people with sulfite allergies, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Nirwana Foods LLC, based in New Jersey, issued the recall for its 28-ounce pouches of Golden Raisins marked with lot number 24/351-2410. 

People with sulfite allergies could suffer serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product, though no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled raisins were distributed to Maharaja Super Market in New York and Villager Farmers Market stores in New York and New Jersey. 

The product is packaged in clear 28-ounce pouches stamped with an expiration date of Friday, Oct. 31, and UPC code 712321993144.

The problem was discovered during routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. Laboratory testing confirmed sulfites in the product, which were not listed on the packaging.

Consumers who purchased the recalled raisins should return them to the store for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Nirwana Foods at 201-659-2200.

