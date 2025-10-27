Rain, Wind, Travel Troubles Expected In Region Ahead Of Halloween As Melissa Heads North

Storm Timeline, Impacts

Wednesday, Oct. 29: Cloudy skies give way to showers in the evening, with rain continuing overnight. Wind gusts could reach 20 miles per hour in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Rain and showers persist throughout the day. Heavier rainfall is expected farther north, particularly in New England. Reduced visibility and possible travel disruptions are anticipated.

Halloween Forecast (Friday, Oct. 31): Trick-or-treaters can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with the storm clearing out by Friday.

According to AccuWeather, the system’s interaction with Hurricane Melissa and a blast of cold air could intensify the storm. Forecasters warned of hazardous conditions affecting much of the Northeast, from Washington, DC, to Boston, by midweek.

What To Expect

The National Weather Service warns of windy conditions, beneficial rain in some areas in the Northeast, and reduced visibility, which could impact travel during the storm’s peak on Thursday. Travelers are advised to monitor updates and prepare for potential delays.

Melissa’s Role In Storm

Hurricane Melissa remains a powerful Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 27. Winds for the monster storm topped out at 175 mph Monday afternoon.

Melissa is still on track to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, according to Weather Channel's Science Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matt Sitkowski.

"Catastrophic winds, flooding rains, and storm surge will be life-threatening," Sitkowski said. "Conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight and overnight, with the storm exiting the northern coast of Jamaica later on Tuesday.

"A weaker, but still powerful Melissa is forecast to cross eastern Cuba late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos would be next, and Melissa is expected to be near Bermuda, still as a hurricane, by Thursday night."

