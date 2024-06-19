Fair 89°

Raid Of Wallington Man's Home Turns Up Prepubescent Child Porn, Prosecutor Says

A 25-year-old Wallington man has been arrested on accusations he had child pornography, police authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit.

A raid of Elvis Daniel Camacho Montilla's home on Lester Street Wednesday, June 19 found that he used the internet to view and download footage depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Montilla was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and held in the Bergen County Jail.

The investigation was led under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck.

