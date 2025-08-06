Raging Patron At Bergen County Strip Club Robs, Beats Security Guard: Police

Carlstadt Police Officers Moustafa Abdulla and Julio Perez-Tavera were called to Stiletto’s on Paterson Plank Road Sunday, Aug. 3, for a reported dispute, Detective Sgt. Mark Wong said.

When officers arrived, they saw Indrit Lamcaj yelling at security guards, with "blood on his hands," Wong said. One of the guards had "blood on his mouth and face," the officer noted.

Lamcaj ignored repeated police commands to calm down, according to the report. Instead, "his response was to berate the police officers."

When officers tried separating him from the scene, "he began flailing his arms toward the officers." Police took him to the ground to get control, Wong said. Officer Abdulla sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Witnesses told police that Lamcaj had been escorted out after causing a disturbance. That’s when he "struck the security guard in the mouth and face" and forcibly took "a necklace and watch" from the guard before hitting him repeatedly, police said.

Officers later found the stolen jewelry "in Lamcaj’s pants."

Lamcaj was arrested and charged with:

Robbery (2nd degree)

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (3rd degree)

Obstruction (4th degree)

Simple Assault and Theft (disorderly persons offenses)

Resisting Arrest (disorderly persons offense)

He was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail. As of August 5, Lamcaj was released under the New Jersey Bail Reform Act, police said.

